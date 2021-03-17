Delhi Government Gets Its Own Education Board DBSE

New-Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday has announced the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

Taking to Twitter, Delhi’s Directorate of Education has announced, “Now Delhi has its own education board. Delhi Education Board got registered today.”

Now Delhi has its own education board Delhi Education Board got registered today. Congratulations to our students, teachers and all the stakeholders! This will bring the most awaited reform in our assessment system. #DelhiEducationBoard — DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) March 16, 2021

The directorate of education also congratulated students, teachers, and other stakeholders adding that this will bring the most awaited reform in their assessment system.

In the coming 2021-22 academic session, 20 to 25 schools will be under the new board. Subsequently, more schools will be brought in the next four to five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said.

On March 6, Mr Kejriwal informed that Delhi Cabinet has given approval for the constitution of its own school education board – the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).