Delhi Government Gets Its Own Education Board DBSE

By WCE 1

New-Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday has announced the setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

Taking to Twitter, Delhi’s Directorate of Education has announced, “Now Delhi has its own education board. Delhi Education Board got registered today.”

The directorate of education also congratulated students, teachers, and other stakeholders adding that this will bring the most awaited reform in their assessment system.

In the coming 2021-22 academic session, 20 to 25 schools will be under the new board. Subsequently, more schools will be brought in the next four to five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said.

On March 6, Mr Kejriwal informed that Delhi Cabinet has given approval for the constitution of its own school education board – the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

