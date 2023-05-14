Delhi girl who left home after Class 12 result found dead in drain

New Delhi: The body of a Class 12 student, who was missing after her exam result, was found in a drain in Aman Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

The girl had failed in one of the subjects and left the home leaving behind a suicide note on May 12. On Sunday, her body was found.

A senior police official said that the family of the girl lodged a complaint of her missing with the Aman Vihar Police Station at 9:30 p.m. on May 12.

The father of the girl told the police that she had been missing since 3:30 p.m. “He told the police that his daughter failed in one of the subjects in class XII. Since then, she was depressed and left the home leaving a suicide note,” said the police.

The police lodged the complainant and a team was formed to trace the girl. The police also started an extensive search operation.

“Also, all the other legal steps were taken without delay in order to trace her by informing the Police Control Room. Wireless Messages were flashed to all the SHOs in Delhi and all the DCPs/SSPs in India by giving the description of this missing girl,” said the police official.

On Sunday, the police received a PCR call regarding the body of a girl lying in a drain. The local police staff immediately reached the spot, the body was found partly submerged in the drain.

Immediately, the body was taken out from the drain with the help of locals and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Later, the girl was identified as the missing girl. Her father identified the body.

The police said that after conducting the post-mortem, her body was handed over to the family members.