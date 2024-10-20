Delhi girl survives wrist-cutting, lover dies of cardiac arrest after rushing her to hospital

New Delhi: A heartbreaking incident happened in Jagatpuri, Delhi, where a man lost his life after being overwhelmed by the sight of his lover’s injuries who allegedly cut her wrist and sent a distressing video to the man. However the doctors managed to save the girl.

The real life Romeo-Juliet tale has become a talking point for everyone. Reportedly, the incident unfolded when a young girl, overwhelmed by passion, attempted to end her life after fighting with the man who was her lover. She recorded the heart wrenching act and sent it to her lover. The man immediately rushed her to the hospital, but the sight of blood proved to be too much for him. He died of a cardiac arrest, while doctors saved the girl.

After the incident, Police initiated an inquest. They interviewed the couple’s friends and family to understand the circumstances. As per police, the man who lost his life is identified as Arjun, a 23-year-old man from Chand Park. He met the woman online a year ago. They used to go on dates and eventually fell in love. But things weren’t right between them since past few days. They used to quarrel regularly over minor issues. They used to fight for the man’s lack of career focus and frequent partying while the woman was studying law and was very much serious about her career.

On Friday, they fought again like everyday. The woman had an argument with Arjun’s relative over their relationship. She felt insulted because of the fight. She went home around 11.30pm. After reaching home, she slit her wrist, filmed it, and sent the video to Arjun on WhatsApp.

Arjun was shocked after seeing the video, he immediately informed the woman’s mother about the incident and rushed her to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital around 2:45 am. While explaining the situation to a nurse, he collapsed. Doctors managed to stop the woman’s bleeding but couldn’t save Arjun.

His last words to his friend, who arrived on an SOS call, were, “Save her… she will die…”

Police recorded statements from both families. Arjun’s body was handed over after autopsy on Saturday. The girl recovers, receiving counseling. The girl is yet to give a formal statement.