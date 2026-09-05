Delhi: Firing over personal enmity leaves one injured in Kalindi Kunj; alleged conspirator arrested

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New Delhi: A firing incident allegedly linked to personal enmity took place at Bablu Dairy in JJ Colony, Madanpur Khadar, within the limits of Kalindi Kunj Police Station on September 3, according to the police.

Two rounds were allegedly fired inside the Dholwala Office, leaving a man identified as Rohit injured in his finger.

A PCR call was received regarding the incident, following which police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. During the initial enquiry, Tarun alias Ranjan, 25, and Rohit, 23, were found at the location and examined by the police.

As the investigation progressed, police identified the persons allegedly involved in the incident as Bhupender alias Guddu alias Dholwala, Monu, Deepak Bhagat and Ravi alias Baba.

An independent witness, Mehboob Khan, who owns a nearby biryani shop, also provided information to the police. According to the investigation, Khan corroborated the presence of the accused persons in the area and said he heard a quarrel followed by gunfire.

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Police said the incident was the result of a conspiracy arising from personal enmity involving Rohit Dhobi of Govindpuri and Deepak. Following the findings of the investigation, Section 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to criminal conspiracy, was added to the case.

Police subsequently arrested Bhupender alias Guddu, who was allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Efforts are continue to apprehend the other persons allegedly involved in the incident.

(Source: ANI)