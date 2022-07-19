Delhi: Fire at building in New Ashok Nagar, 12 rescued

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a four-storey building here in the New Ashok Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon, a Fire Department official said, adding 12 people have been rescued.

The official said a call about the fire incident was received at 3.34 p.m. As many as 5 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“We have so far rescued 12 people from the building,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS, adding that the fire was mainly on the first floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Visuals from the spot showed thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the building.

The fire-fighting operation is underway.