Delhi: Fire at building in New Ashok Nagar, 12 rescued

By WCE 2
fire in delhi
Pic Credits: IANS

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a four-storey building here in the New Ashok Nagar area on Tuesday afternoon, a Fire Department official said, adding 12 people have been rescued.

The official said a call about the fire incident was received at 3.34 p.m. As many as 5 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“We have so far rescued 12 people from the building,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS, adding that the fire was mainly on the first floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Visuals from the spot showed thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the building.

The fire-fighting operation is underway.

You might also like
Nation

No GST to be levied on puffed rice, other 13 items when sold loose, says FM: Check…

Nation

Body of construction worker found, 18 missing in Arunachal border

Nation

PETA calls for ban on dogs being bred for fighting

Nation

Oppn continues protest for discussion on GST, other issues; RS adjourned for day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.