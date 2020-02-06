Delhi election 2020: No one in BJP worthy enough to become Delhi CM Says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said no one in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is worthy of becoming Delhi’s chief minister, adding that “people are scared of the prospect of BJP picking its spokesperson Sambit Patra for the post after election”.

Speaking to the media, the Delhi Chief Minister said people want to know who will be the BJP’s chief ministerial nominee if the party is voted to power.

“People want to ask questions from the chief ministerial candidates of all the parties. Public is scared… what if they vote for the BJP and the party makes Sambit Patra the chief minister. Then it will become very difficult,” he said.

They have not declared any chief ministerial face to date, Kejriwal said, adding: “The BJP itself believes that there is no one worthy enough in the party to become Delhi’s chief minister.”