Delhi: Driven by woman BMW crushes biker to death while returning from party

New Delhi: A BMW that was driven by a woman reportedly mowed down a biker in Delhi on the wee hour of Monday. The woman was returning from a party. The 36-year-old man was reportedly returning from the hospital after taking medicines for himself when the car hit his bike.

A 36-year-old man died after his bike was allegedly run over by a speeding car in Delhi on Sunday, sources said, reported Money Control.

The incident took place near the metro station in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh. As per reports, the car was driven by a 28-year-old girl. The BMW first hit a generator and then crushed the bike. The woman was returning after attending a party in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi.

Reportedly, after getting a phone call Police reached the spot. It was found that though the two damaged vehicles were there, there was neither the driver nor the victim on the spot. Police learnt that the critically injured biker had been admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to the injury.

A case has been registered in this connection and the woman has been arrested. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: 4 Shooters Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested In Punjab