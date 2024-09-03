Delhi delivery boy, a single father takes 2-year-old daughter to work, admired

New Delhi: A Delhi delivery boy, a single father has earned admiration from netizens for his hard work to raise his 2 year old little daughter. He recently visited a store in Delhi along with his daughter when his exceptional work touched hearts of people. A LinkedIn user named Devendra Mehra wrote about the inspiring work of the delivery boy.

“Today, a Zomato delivery boy came to our store Starbucks Khan Market, New Delhi to pick up an order. He touched our hearts. Despite facing challenges at home, he continues to work hard while caring for his little 2-year-old daughter with him during the work. He is a single parent raising his daughter. Seeing his dedication and love for his child was truly inspiring. We were honoured to offer her a small treat of babyccino, hoping to bring a little smile to her face. It reminded us of the strength and resilience of the human spirit, even in difficult times. We wish him and his daughter all the best, and we’re grateful for the small moments that remind us of the kindness and empathy that connect us all. His name is Sonu,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Though the post earned admiration it was also said that it might be done for promotion. A LinkedIn user wrote, “I understand that this is a good gesture from Starbucks, but posting it on social media just portrays this gesture as a promotion stint as I know that this is not an intention. We should also understand the privacy of Sonu and his daughter. I feel that helping others should be a primary responsibility of every individual not just portrayed as a great thing.”