Delhi: DCP Hemant Tiwari arrives at IRS officer’s house for investigation

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New Delhi: South-East District DCP Hemant Tiwari arrived arrived at Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s house for investigation in Delhi today.

It is being reportedly said that the police are expected to reconstruct the crime scene in investigation of the case.

The 23-year-old accused, Rahul Meena who brutally killed a 22-year-old girl who is the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday from a hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka area and during the interrogation he revealed the sequence of the crime that he committed.

He said that he dragged the victim from a roof which was on the rooftop to the room where the locker was kept and tried to use her fingerprint to open it. But he failed to open it.

As per reports, police said that the locker didn’t open from her finger as it is possible that her blood circulation might have stopped because of which the system couldn’t read the thumb impression.

Later, he used a screwdriver to open the locker and stole cash and jewellery that he stored in a bag from the house. He also changed his clothes as it had some blood stains on it. He wore victim’s brother’s trouser and slippers before fleeing from the incident spot.

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As he used to work at their house he knew family’s morning routine, locks, passcodes, and key locations and planned everything accordingly.

The ex-help entered the house and went straight into the room where the victim was reportedly studying in a room built in the rooftop of the house. He tried to overpower her and tried to sexually assault her but she resisted after which he hit her with a lamp and another heavy object causing severe bleeding and making her unconscious. Later he sexually assaulted her

Following the incident when the victim’s parents came back home they saw her in a very bad, full of blood with half naked from the bottom situation with her clothes torn.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi | South-East District DCP Hemant Tiwari arrives at the crime scene, in the case of the brutal murder of an IRS Officer’s daughter at their home The police are expected to reconstruct the crime scene in investigation of the case. pic.twitter.com/n9fgJ5NCZX — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026