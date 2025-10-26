Delhi Customs seizes 170 grams of gold hidden in plastic bottle at IGI airport

Advertisement

New Delhi: Officers of Delhi Customs have seized 170 grams of gold worth 20 lakh from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to officials, the passenger was discreetly monitored from the flight gate and intercepted while attempting to exit through the green channel, typically meant for travellers with no dutiable goods. During X-ray screening of his baggage, officers noticed suspicious images, prompting a detailed inspection.

On examination, a gold round weighing 170 grams was found ingeniously concealed under the cap of a plastic bottle. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

