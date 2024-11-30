Delhi: Criminal shot as Police resort to retaliatory fire in Usmanpura PS limits

Delhi: A criminal was shot in the right leg as Police had to resort to retaliatory fire in Delhi on Saturay. The exchange of fire took place under Usmanpur police station. DCP North East Rakesh Paweriya informed about it that ANI mentioned in an X post on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Adil.

As per reports, the criminal attacked the head constable Azad of Usmanpura Police Station yesterday. A FIR has been registered in this connection. Police were looking for him.

Today, Police got information from a reliable source that he was hidden in the Khadar area. Based on the information a Police team reached the spot and tried to nab the culprit in the Khadar area. He fired at the Police team when the team had to open retaliatory fire. As a result he was shot in the right leg. He is being treated in the JTB Hospital.