Delhi Crime Branch bust illegal LPG racket, recovers 183 gas cylinders

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Crime Branch of Police has reportedly busted illegal LPG racket that was going on in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi.

The police have recovered 183 gas cylinders, 154 filled and 29 empty from the accused delivery agent’s godowns.

As per ANI reports, the accused of this illegal racket are identified as gas cylinder delivery agents, named Sher Singh, Suraj Parihar, Raghu Raj Singh, and Jitender Sharma. All of them are registered delivery personnel of an authorized gas agency and were involved in illegal storage and refilling of LPG cylinders under the guise of distribution.

Advertisement

Following investigation, it was revealed that the delivery agents collected the cylinders from the agencies but didn’t deliver it them to the customers and stored them into rented godowns.

As per reports, the accused persons are booked under the Essential Commodities Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read: Indian Railways revises ticket cancellation and boarding rules