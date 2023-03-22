Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till April 5 in money laundering case

New-Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 5 in the alleged excise policy scam.

Sisodia was produced before Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Courts on expiry of custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was already in judicial custody in the corruption case being probed by the CBI.

ED has alleged that the excise policy was implemented as part of a conspiracy to give wholesale business profit of 12% to certain private companies. It has said that such a stipulation was not mentioned in the minutes of meetings of Group of Ministers (GoM).

On March 6, the court had remanded Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20. Delhi’s former deputy chief minister, who resigned as a minister on Feb 28, two days after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case.