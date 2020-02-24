Delhi court seeks police reply in Sunanda Pushkar case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday issued notice to the city police on an application that sought for preserving the Twitter account of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar who was found dead in a hotel here in 2014.

Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room in mysterious circumstances on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was under renovation. Shashi Tharoor, the sole accused in the case, is currently out on bail.

The application was moved by Tharoor’s advocate Vikas Pahwa, who sought a direction to the Investigating Officer of the case to write to Twitter India to preserve her account.

“When a person dies, Twitter deletes the entire account, until an order is passed in this regard. That poses a threat of loss of evidence in this case,” the senior counsel said in his plea.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sought the police’s response and posted the matter to March 20.

“Let the police file a reply. Put up the matter for March 20,” the court said.

In August last year, the Delhi Police had pressed for framing of charges against Tharoor under Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 306 (abetment to suicide) or alternatively under 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.