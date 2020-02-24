Sunanda Pushkar
(Photo: Sandeep Mahankal/IANS)

Delhi court seeks police reply in Sunanda Pushkar case

By IANS
0 7

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday issued notice to the city police on an application that sought for preserving the Twitter account of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar who was found dead in a hotel here in 2014.

Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room in mysterious circumstances on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as their house was under renovation. Shashi Tharoor, the sole accused in the case, is currently out on bail.

The application was moved by Tharoor’s advocate Vikas Pahwa, who sought a direction to the Investigating Officer of the case to write to Twitter India to preserve her account.

Related News

Cop killed as CAA protesters and supporters clash in Delhi

Naveen Patnaik govt dismisses 6 more officials for…

‘Dissent is essence of democracy, but can’t…

SBI branch in Palladam Looted On sunday night

“When a person dies, Twitter deletes the entire account, until an order is passed in this regard. That poses a threat of loss of evidence in this case,” the senior counsel said in his plea.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sought the police’s response and posted the matter to March 20.

“Let the police file a reply. Put up the matter for March 20,” the court said.

In August last year, the Delhi Police had pressed for framing of charges against Tharoor under Section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 306 (abetment to suicide) or alternatively under 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

You might also like
Nation

Cop killed as CAA protesters and supporters clash in Delhi

Nation

Naveen Patnaik govt dismisses 6 more officials for corruption

Nation

‘Dissent is essence of democracy, but can’t speak against nation’

Nation

SBI branch in Palladam Looted On sunday night

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.