Delhi Court reserves order on cognisance of ED’s chargesheet against Robert Vadra, others

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New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday reserved an order on the cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against Robert Vadra and seven others.

The court will pronounce an order on the cognisance on April 15. This case is connected with the Shikohpur Gurugram Land deal.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra reserved order on cognisance after hearing rebuttal arguements by ASG S V Raju, assisted by Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain, Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta.

During the arguements ASG also addressed the question of the time gap between the CBI FIR and ED’s charge sheet.

ASG Raju said that till the time FIR of predicate offence subsists, the scheduled offence also exists. “The scheduled offence exists till the time the accused is not acquitted or absolved of the predicate offence.”

ASG Raju said that the predicate offence still subsists as the FIR has not been quashed. He said that there is sufficient material to take cognisance.

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The Rouse Avenue court on December 13, 2025, heard the submissions on behalf of Robert Vadra and other proposed accused persons on the point of Cognisance of the ED’s Prosecution Complaint.

Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat alongwith Prateek K Chaddha and other advocates, had appeared for Robert Vadra and other proposed accused persons.

It was submitted that there is no case of money laundering made out against the proposed accused persons, as there is no predicate offence. “In the sense There is no predicate offence, therefore, there is no money laundering. In this situation, the court can’t take cognisance of the ED’s Prosecution Complaint.”

The Rouse Avenue court on August 2 issued notice to Robert Vadra and other proposed accused in the money laundering complaint.

The notice was issued to hear the proposed accused persons at pre cognizance stage. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering chargesheet.