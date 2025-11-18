Delhi court premises evacuated after bomb threat, email declared as hoax

Advertisement

New Delhi: District Court premises in the national capital were evacuated after an emailed bomb threat triggered panic on Tuesday morning. Search operations were carried out and the email was eventually found to be a hoax.

A threat email for a bomb blast at the Patiala House Court, Rohini Court, and Saket Court was received this morning. Thereafter, the court premises were evaluated by security personnel.

Advocate Tarun Rana, secretary, New Delhi Bar Association, said that an email of a bomb placed in the premises was received in the morning. After a search operation, the email was found to be a hoax.

Security agencies are on high alert in the national capital following the November 10 blast near the Red Fort. “We request the lawyers to cooperate with security personnel deployed at court premises,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Patiala House Court received a bomb threat ahead of Red Fort bomb blast case accused Jasir Bilal alias Danish being produced before it by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Bomb disposal squad and dog squad team arrived at Patiala House Court. Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed outside the Court.

Additionally, Security arrangements were also increased.

The November 10 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed 15 people and injured many others. The prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was at the wheel carrying the explosive material.

