Delhi Court grants Sharjeel Imam 10 days’ interim bail to attend brother’s wedding

New Delhi: A local court in the national capital on Monday granted 10 days’ interim bail to former JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam, one of the accused in the “larger conspiracy” case related to the Delhi riots of 2020, to enable him to attend his younger brother’s wedding and spend time with his ailing mother.

The riots that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020 left over 50 people dead and more than 700 injured. According to the Delhi Police, the riots were the result of a “pre-planned and well-designed” conspiracy in the background of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court allowed Imam to be released on interim bail from March 20 to March 30, 2026, upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the like amount, subject to certain conditions.

Imam had moved the application seeking interim bail for six weeks, stating that his younger brother, Muzzammil Imam, is scheduled to get married on March 25, and that he needed to make arrangements and participate in the ceremonies.

His counsel also informed the court that Imam has remained incarcerated for over five years without being released on bail, even temporarily.

The defence further submitted that Imam is the only elder sibling of the groom, and several marriage functions, including Mehendi, Haldi, Nikah and reception were scheduled between March 22 and March 28. It was also stated that Imam’s mother is unwell, and his younger brother, who is currently her primary caregiver, would be occupied with the wedding arrangements. The applicant therefore sought time to assist the family and spend time with his mother, particularly as the wedding period is expected to coincide with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that the accused’s presence was not essential for the marriage rituals and that the arrangements for the wedding had already been made by the family members. It also submitted that Imam’s regular bail plea had previously been rejected by the trial court, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, and that the allegations against him are serious. The prosecution further raised concerns that interim release could lead to tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.

After considering the submissions and documents placed on record, including verification of the wedding ceremonies, the court deemed it appropriate to grant limited interim relief. However, instead of the six weeks sought, the court granted bail only for 10 days.

The court directed that during the interim bail period, Imam shall not contact any witness or person connected with the case, shall provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and keep it active, and shall not interact with the media or use social media. He has also been directed to meet only family members and remain at his residence or the venues of the marriage ceremonies.

The court further directed that after the expiry of the interim bail period, Imam must surrender before the jail superintendent on the evening of March 30, and a compliance report shall be submitted to the court.