Delhi Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till 1 June

New-Delhi: In the Delhi excise policy case, city’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till June 1.

It also directed the jail authorities to consider his request to provide him chair and table for study purposes.

This comes after the same court earlier this month extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 2 in the CBI case on Delhi excise policy.

The Rouse Avenue Court on May 8 had extended Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody in the ED case of excise policy matter till May 23.

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in this case on March 9 from Tihar Jail. He was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also probing the case.

