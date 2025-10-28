Delhi conducts cloud seeding in fight against air pollution, Environment Minister Sirsa says

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday afternoon carried out cloud seeding across several parts of the city, Environment Minister in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cabinet said, adding that it was part of efforts to explore artificial rainfall solutions aimed at reducing pollution levels.

The operation was conducted by IIT-Kanpur using a Cessna aircraft fitted with salt-based and silver iodide flares to induce rain. The aircraft entered Delhi from the Meerut side and the experiment faced a slight delay from the scheduled 12:30 pm time due to poor visibility.

The first-ever cloud-seeding trial flight was conducted on October 23, paving the way for artificial rain operations scheduled for October 28-30. Sirsa said that the areas covered are Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar.

He further explained that eight flares, each weighing between 2 and 2.5 kilograms, were used during the process.

In a video statement Sirsa said, “The second trial of cloud seeding has been done in Delhi. This was done by IIT Kanpur through Cessna Aircraft. The aircraft entered Delhi from the direction of Meerut. Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar were covered under this. 8 flares were used in cloud seeding. Each flare weighs 2-2.5 kg…These flares released content in clouds. The clouds had 15-20% humidity. The process continued for half an hour and during this, one flare continued for 2-2.5 minutes…The aircraft has now landed in Meerut.”

Sirsa said that the third trial of cloud seeding will be conducted later today, following two successful rounds carried out by IIT Kanpur to explore the possibility of artificial rainfall. Cessna Aircraft has landed in Meerut after the second trial of cloud seeding was conducted.

“Second sortie and third trial will be undertaken today itself…As per IMD, winds are headed north and clouds can go anywhere in Outer Delhi. IIT Kanpur believes that there can be rain anywhere between 15 minutes and 4 hours…We hope IIT Kanpur’s results will be positive…If it is successful, in days to come, a long-term plan can be drawn till February. Such sorties will continue in the days to come. Nine to ten trials will be done every day as the weather permits,” Sirsa said.

Cloud seeding involves artificially generating rainfall by introducing specific particles, such as silver iodide crystals or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds. Aircraft are used to disperse these particles, which condense smaller cloud droplets into larger raindrops, potentially leading to precipitation.

Post-Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi stood at 304 as of 1 pm on Tuesday, classified as the ‘very poor’ category.

Among the city’s monitoring stations, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 311, RK Puram 316, Siri Fort 347, Bawana 334, Burari Crossing 319, Dwarka Sector 8 311, Mundka 318, Narela 302 and Punjabi Bagh 313 — all categorised as ‘very poor’. (ANI)

