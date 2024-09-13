Delhi coaching centre death: Court grants interim bail to four co-owners

New Delhi: In the Delhi coaching centre deaths on July 28, the Court has granted interim bail to four co-owners, said reports on Friday.

According to reports, the Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to four co-owners of the Delhi coaching centre death of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The bail will be in effecive until January 30, 2025.

It is further worth mentioning that, the court has requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi to form a committee, which will operate under the supervision of a retired High Court judge.

Reports say that, to ensure that no coaching centers are run in basements across Delhi the committee has been formed. Additionally, the court directed the four co-owners of the basement to deposit Rs. 5 crore to the Red Cross Society.

In a tragic incident on July 28, three students died after being trapped for over four hours after sudden flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in West Delhi. The incident occurred in the Rajendra Nagar when water suddenly entered into the basement of a famous UPSC coaching centre completely flooded on Saturday.

According to reports, the fire brigade officials received a call about students being stuck in the basement at 7.19 pm on Saturday. On receiving information, five fire engines were dispatched to assist in rescue operations.

The officials pulled out body of two female students after nearly an hour of operation. While, the body of a boy was recovered later. The bodies were seized and sent for post-mortem while water is being pumped out. Following the incident, students staged protest for compensation of loss of like.