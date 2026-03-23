Delhi CM unveils statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas

Advertisement

New Delhi: On the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh in Delhi today.

It is being reportedly said that other Delhi Ministers were also present with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the statue launching event.

During the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “This day reminds us of the martyrdom of our freedom fighters. They sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country…”

“This is the place where, after a bomb was thrown in the assembly, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were tried in court…”

“I pay my respects to the martyrs. The nation will always remember their sacrifice.”

Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh was born on 1907 who is popularly known as a legendary Indian freedom fighter and revolutionary. He was executed by British authorities on March 23 in the year 1931 at age 23. The others who were executed with him were his colleagues Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Advertisement

Shaheedi Diwas also known as Martyrs’ Day is an occasion observed in in India to honor the freedom fighters and historical figures who sacrificed their lives. It is observed on multiple dates but on March 23, commemorates the 1931 execution of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, serving as a day to inspire patriotism and national duty.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says, “This day reminds us of the martyrdom of our freedom fighters. They sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country… This is the place where, after a bomb was thrown in the assembly, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were… https://t.co/NZU1lBMid6 pic.twitter.com/ow8gJSTz0N — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with other Delhi Ministers, unveils the statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Ji, on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas. pic.twitter.com/Ysh9aW9eeg — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026

Also Read: Delhi weather experiences slight changes, it is likely to rain and have cloudy skies