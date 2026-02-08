Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 500 electric buses as her government completes one year

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, flagged off around 500 electric buses and the Delhi-Panipat bus service on Sunday to mark the BJP-led government’s first year in office.

Addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the people of Delhi ended years of neglect in development by electing the BJP government.

“For eleven years, Delhi lagged behind in development. The hopes and aspirations of the people of Delhi withered away. Delhi stopped dreaming of development. The people of Delhi were left yearning for basic amenities like water, sewage, and healthcare. But in the 2025 assembly elections, the people of Delhi gave a befitting reply to those who claimed to be the masters of Delhi,” CM Gupta said.