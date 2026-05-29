Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free DTC travel for NEET candidates on June 21

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New Delhi: The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has taken an important decision to facilitate candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The Chief Minister announced that all NEET candidates will be able to travel free of cost on DTC buses on June 21, the day of the examination, and reach their respective examination centres. To avail themselves of this facility, candidates will only be required to show their valid NEET admit card to the bus conductor.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that following the recent cancellation of the NEET examination, many candidates have to appear for the test again. In such a situation, it is natural for candidates and their families to face additional mental, financial and time-related pressure.

Understanding these challenges, the Delhi Government stands with the candidates. The government’s effort is to ensure that candidates do not face any transportation-related inconvenience on the day of the examination.

With this objective, free travel in DTC buses will be provided to all NEET candidates on June 21 so that they can reach their examination centres on time without any additional stress and take the examination with complete concentration and confidence.

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The Chief Minister said that time, hard work and the future of the youth are extremely important. The Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that candidates receive every possible support and convenience during their education and competitive examinations.

Important examinations such as NEET are closely linked to the lives and futures of candidates. At such a time, it is the responsibility of the government to provide as much support and convenience as possible on the day of the examination so that candidates do not face any unnecessary difficulty or stress.

Extending her best wishes to all NEET aspirants, CM Rekha Gupta said that the examination is an opportunity to give a new direction to their hard work, dedication and dreams.

She urged candidates to appear for the examination with confidence and wished them a bright future. She also appealed to all NEET candidates to show their admit cards to the bus conductor while travelling on DTC buses on June 21 and avail themselves of the free facility being provided by DTC.

(ANI)