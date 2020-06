New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who developed mild fever and sore throat on Monday afternoon, tested negative for coronavirus, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said, here on Tuesday.

“Kejriwal has tested negative for Covid-19,” a party source told IANS.

Kejriwal, who had opted for home isolation following symptoms, took the Covid-19 test in the morning.

(INAS)