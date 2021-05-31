Delhi: Vaccination facilities are now available at multiple Delhi locations for free. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates a free vaccination facility at a govt school at ITO for journalists and their family members for both 45+ and 18 to 44 age categories.

“We have started this facility to vaccinate journalists and their family members in both 45+ and 18 to 44 age categories,” says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, On Saturday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched another drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Chhatrasal Stadium. People above the age of 45 can get themselves vaccinated for free.

COVID-19 vaccination is now offering a way to change the situation of this phase of the pandemic. Without them, many scientists think that natural herd immunity would not have been enough to restore society to its normal status and that it would have emerged in an extreme fatality.

India has reported the lowest daily new cases of 1.52 lakh in 50 days today. Active coronavirus cases in India decreased to 20,26,092 cases. While the recovery rate increases to 91.60%.