New Delhi: Delhi government will be providing free ration to as many as 72 lakh ration holders in Delhi for two months, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

All auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5000 each by Delhi government so that they get a little help during this financial crisis, added Delhi CM.

He further said that it does not mean that the lockdown will continue for two months. However it is being done in order to help the needy those who are going through financial issues.

The national capital is under lockdown till May 10 due to a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department said that Delhi has recorded 8,043 new Covid-19 cases and 448 deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, the active number of cases in Delhi is 89,592.