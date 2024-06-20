Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in Excise Policy scam

New Delhi: In a major relief for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a city court on Thursday granted him bail in the excise policy scam case.

The bail was granted by the Rouse Avenue Court.

However, the Delhi CM is unlikely to walk out of the jail for now, sources said.

He is likely to be set free on Friday after the court orders reach Tihar Jail.

Earlier in the day, the court reserved its order on the bail plea of Delhi CM in the money laundering case, in connection with the liquor policy scam.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He was granted temporary relief by the Supreme Court and allowed to campaign in the 2024 General elections. He surrendered again on June 2, as per court directions. Notably, Kejriwal’s judicial custody was extended till July 3 by the court, a day ago.

