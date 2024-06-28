Delhi: Car falls into pothole as road caves in near Rohini Metro Station

New Delhi: A car was seen falling into a crater as road caves in near Rohini Metro Station in Delhi on Friday due to rain. Delhi has reportedly received heavy rain today.

As per reports, due to heavy rain water logged at different places of the national capital today. In this circumstance, a car was seen fallen into a pothole. The incident was witnessed near the Rohini sector 18 metro station. It is to be noted that Delhi witnessed heavy rains today.

It is to be noted that severe damage was caused in Delhi due to heavy rain today. One person was killed and eight others injured after a canopy of Terminal-1 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport collapsed on cars amid heavy rain.

Many vehicles, including cabs, were damaged in the incident reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5.00 a.m. The canopy sheet and the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal.

(Video courtesy: X/@ZeeNews