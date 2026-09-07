Delhi building collapse: 6 killed, two critical, several feared trapped

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New Delhi: The Delhi building collapse near Satya Niketan Delhi updates are that 6 people who were trapped inside have lost their lives, two are in critical condition yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi. It is nearby Delhi University.

As per reports, eleven people out of the said 50 have been rescued by the rescue teams on the spot.

The 6 storey building is said to be a 50 year old building that had been ravaged by the elements and neglect.

This building invited tenants which were mostly students, the building wasn’t complete, the work was still ongoing and workers were present at the basement during the collapse incident.

The building was a PG accommodation and was built in the greed to earn money. It was named along with the first word Hostel. It had more than 25 rooms and each room was designed in such a way that could keep 3 students in one room.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has ordered for a case against the owner of the building. NCT orders sealing of illegal building above four floors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi, is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap,” the Prime Minister’s Office wrote on X, quoting him.

Following the incident the local police, fire brigade, ambulance, and other emergency services rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Teams of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), CATS and Civil Defence are involved in the rescue operation.

More details are awaited.