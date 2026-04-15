Delhi: Bride-to-be critical after acid attack, accused woman arrested

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New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after an acid attack in the Indira Vihar area of Delhi, police said.

The victim was rushed to GTB Hospital by her family soon after the incident. Doctors have said her condition remains critical.

Police registered an FIR, under Section 124(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Gokalpuri Police Station following which an investigation was initiated.

A forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence as part of the probe.

According to preliminary findings, the victim was scheduled to get married on Sunday, April 19. Police said the attack was carried out by a 26-year-old woman who was allegedly in a relationship with the prospective groom.

Officials said the accused threw acid on the victim while she was preparing for her mehendi ceremony at home.

A neighbour of the victim said she comes from a large family with five sisters and one brother. The neighbour described her as a bright student. The accused was also said to be academically strong and had reportedly cleared a teacher’s examination.

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The incident has shocked the local community, especially as it took place just days before the victim’s wedding. Family members and residents have demanded strict and swift action against the accused.

Police confirmed that the accused has been apprehended. Further investigation is underway.

In a separate case from March 9, a similar acid attack was reported from Sector 10 in Gurugram. In that case, the attack took place due to mistaken identity.

The victim, who was living with her boyfriend, Pawan, was allegedly facing regular physical abuse. While she was undergoing treatment at a hospital, she was targeted in an acid attack.

Police later arrested another woman, identified as Shakshi, in connection with the incident. During interrogation, she admitted that she had attacked the wrong person without properly seeing the victim’s face.

(ANI)