Delhi bound Akasa Air plane suffers bird hit, damage reported

By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: A Delhi-bound Akasa flight has suffered a bird hit on Thursday morning. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft suffered a radome damage due to the bird hit at 1900 feet.

“Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi, ” informed Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Akasa Air’s first commercial flight was flagged off in August.

You might also like
Nation

Two more Indian beaches enter coveted ‘Blue Beaches’ list

Nation

E-scooty catches fire, rider escapes

Nation

India sees a marginal rise in Covid-19 infections, See details

Nation

One more arrested in Coimbatore car blast case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.