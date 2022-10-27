Delhi bound Akasa Air plane suffers bird hit, damage reported

New-Delhi: A Delhi-bound Akasa flight has suffered a bird hit on Thursday morning. The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft suffered a radome damage due to the bird hit at 1900 feet.

“Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi, ” informed Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Akasa Air’s first commercial flight was flagged off in August.