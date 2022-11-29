Delhi-based lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling ‘The Kashmir Files’ vulgar

New Delhi: A Delhi-based advocate Vineet Jindal has lodged a complaint against Israeli Director Nadav Lapid for making remarks like “a propaganda” and “vulgar” for the movie “The Kashmir Files”, which is based on the story of Hindu genocide in Kashmir.

Lapid was the Jury Chairman of the International Competition section of the International Film Festival of India, which was held at Panaji, Goa on Monday.

“We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” Lapid had said during his closing speech.

Practicing lawyer in the Supreme court of India and social activist Jindal said that Lapid’s statement is totally manipulated and with ill intentions toward the Hindu community.

“By calling a movie based on a true story of Hindu genocide by Islamic terrorists that happened in Kashmir as propaganda and vulgar, he is abusing the sacrifice of Hindus in Kashmir and targeting the Hindu community and to incite hatred in our country,” Jindal said, adding that the contents of the statement made by Lapid clearly show his intent of instigating enmity between groups.

Jindal further in his complaint stated that the offence by Lapid have been committed under Sections 121 (attempting to wage war), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A & B (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 298 (intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person) and 505 (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) of the Indian Penal Code. These are cognizable offences and very serious in nature.

While Lapid is being criticised by many, the Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also took to Twitter to criticise filmmaker Lapid. He said that Lapid should be ashamed of himself and he has “abused” India’s invitation.

“The friendship between…India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted,” Gilon added.