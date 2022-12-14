Delhi-based Advocate Vineet Jindal files police complaint over death threat

New Delhi: Delhi-based Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a police complaint claiming he received a death threat via Twitter from a Khalistani organisation for repeatedly raising his voice against the ‘anti-nationals’.

Jindal, a Supreme Court lawyer and a social activist, has allegedly been receiving life threats from Khalistan supporter terror organisations like Babbar Khalsa, Sikh for Justice, and also from Islamic terrorists, for standing against anti-nationals at the national and international levels.

On Wednesday, he received a direct message on Twitter from an account namely @sooraj_sb00, who is reportedly residing in Canada. The person has sent pictures of bombs to Jindal.

According to Jindal, the profile of the account holder is related to an active Khalistani supporter, who is involved in anti-India activities in Canada.

Earlier, Jindal had red-flagged banned Sikh for Justice organisation’s Chief Gurupatwant Singh Pannu’s Twitter account for anti-India activities.

Following his complaint, Pannu’s account was suspended.