Delhi assembly receives bomb threat on mail, ahead of budget presentation

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New Delhi: The bomb threat was received by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on mail that reads that both assembly building, Vidhan Sabha Delhi Metro Station would be blown up today. This bomb threat comes ahead of budget presentation that is scheduled to be held today.

According to ANI reports, the mail also contained threats to Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh.

It is being said that the bomb threat was first mailed at the official email of the Delhi assembly at around 7.28 AM and then directly to the mail id of assembly’s speaker Vijender Gupta at around 7.49 AM.

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The assembly is under security alert and an security operation is going on by BDTs (bomb detection teams) along with sniff dogs squad.

Necessary Police arrangements are in place and nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.