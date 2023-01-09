Delhi ASI succumbs to injuries, 4 days after getting stabbed multiple times

A 57-year-old ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) from Delhi died due to multiple injuries on his body on January 8. Earlier on January 4, the Delhi ASI had gotten into a scuffle with a phone snatcher. Therein, he was stabbed multiple times.

On January 4, a woman approached the officer, ASI Shambhu Dayal, for his help. Allegedly, the phone of the woman was snatched by a thief at knife-point. In a statement, another officer said that the woman pointed out the person and he caught the accused. While Dayal was taking the accused to the police station, the latter pulled out a knife from under his shirt and stabbed the Delhi cop multiple times. Dayal was stabbed on his chest, abdomen, neck and even on his back.

He was immediately admitted to BLK Hospital in West Delhi and was undergoing treatment. The Delhi cop who was stabbed succumbed to his injuries 4 days later, on January 8.

The accused was trying to run away. However, even after getting stabbed, ASI Shambhu Dayal caught him and alerted his colleagues. The other police officers overpowered him and he was arrested. As per the officers, the accused is going to ace strict legal actions for killing an officer on duty.