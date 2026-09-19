Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, family members receive SIR notice under ‘unmapped category’, AAP questions ECI

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New Delhi: The Delhi Election Commission on Saturday issued notices to former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family members as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls in the national capital.

The notices have been issued to Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, son Pulkit Kejriwal, and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi under the category of voters “unmapped with last SIR” in Delhi.

According to documents from the Delhi Election Commission, among the 110 voters of Part-51, KG Marg, in the New Delhi Assembly constituency who have been issued notices, the names of Arvind Kejriwal and five members of his family are included.

Arvind Kejriwal is a registered voter in the New Delhi-40 Assembly constituency.

Taking to social media platform X, AAP questioned how the names of Kejriwal, who served as Delhi Chief Minister three times, and his family members could be missing from the Delhi voter list.

“Is everything happening in this country just to keep the Supreme Lord happy? @ECISVEEP, how is it possible that the names of three-time Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal Ji and his family members are missing from the Delhi voter list?” the party posted on X. (ANI)

Earlier on Thursday, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Assembly Constituency-40, New Delhi, issued a clarification regarding a media report on names missing from the draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that non-inclusion of a name in the draft roll does not by itself constitute a final determination of ineligibility.

The clarification came in response to a media report published on September 16 titled “In seat Kejriwal lost by thin margin, nearly 40% names added before 2025 polls now missing in SIR draft”, which raised questions over names not appearing in the draft electoral roll of AC-40, including electors added before the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

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In its press note, the ERO said the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi is being conducted pursuant to directions of the Election Commission of India, with the primary objective of ensuring that “no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.”

The ERO said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) undertook house-to-house visits for distribution of enumeration forms and verification as prescribed under the ECI’s instructions issued on May 14, 2026.

“The Draft Electoral Roll published on 31.08.2026 has been prepared on the basis of the prescribed procedure and verification process,” the ERO said, adding that it was based on enumeration forms submitted by electors whose names were present in the electoral roll before the commencement of SIR in Delhi.

The ERO further clarified that eligible persons whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll have an opportunity to submit claims for inclusion through Form 6, along with the required declaration and supporting documents, during the claims and objections period from August 31 to September 30.

“Non-inclusion of a name in the Draft Electoral Roll does not, by itself, constitute a final determination of ineligibility,” the office said.

Over 47 lakh names were deleted as the ECI published the draft rolls for the national capital.

(Source: ANI)