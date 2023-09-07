Delhi all geared up for welcoming guests for G20 Summit 2023

New Delhi: The capital city is all geared up for welcoming dignitaries from 20 different nations for G20 summit. The city has donned a festive look, with streets adorned in lights for welcoming the esteemed guests.

The attendees are to gather together at the Bharat Mandapam. The building has been decorated with dazzling and colorful lights, giving it a vibrant look.

Tight security measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the attendees. For the same, over 50,000 police personnel, anti-terrorist squads, and paramilitary services have been deployed. More than 400 CCTV cameras have been strategically placed across the city to ensure proper surveillance.

Strict checking are being carried out at the entrance points of Delhi. NSG, CRPF, and Paramilitary personnel have been deployed for the same.

To facilitate smooth travelling for the dignitaries and other attendees, Delhi metro stations, markets, government offices, schools, colleges, and even delivery services have been suspended for a number of days. A total of 207 trains have been canceled from September 9 to September 11.

The meet will witness the nations sharing their commitments and promises towards solving different issues affecting the nations. The countries under G20 include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, China, Canada, Germany, France, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UK, US, European Union, Italy, and Indonesia.