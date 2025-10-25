Delhi Airport’s upgraded Terminal 2 set to reopen on Sunday

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Saturday that the upgraded Terminal 2 (T2) of Delhi Airport will become operational from the intervening night of October 25-26, 2025.

The reopening of Terminal 2 coincides with the start of the winter schedule, the airport operator said in a statement.

Terminal 2 was temporarily closed in April 2025 for a major upgrade.

Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the future-ready Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 of at a ceremony, attended by the senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India, CISF, and DIAL.

“Under the globally acknowledged and nation-wide respected leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we are developing and transforming our airports into world-class transit hubs at an unprecedented pace. Handling nearly 50 per cent of the Northern region’s total passenger traffic and managing nearly 50,000 transfers every day, Delhi is emerging as a preferred transfer hub. And I believe this has been possible only because of DIAL’s continuous push for upgrading the infrastructure and enhancing passenger throughput,” the minister said.

“Now the 40-year-old legacy Terminal 2 of Delhi has been reimagined and revitalized to serve the modern aspirations and growing demand. I would like to extend heartiest congratulations and deepest appreciation to DIAL and GMR for executing an efficient, smart, and passenger-centric modernization work for Terminal 2. Every traveller passing through here will experience the essence of a Connected, Competitive, and Caring India.”

The upgraded Terminal 2 — transformed into a future-ready, passenger-centric terminal — embodies DIAL’s vision of building a seamless, technology-driven, and comfortable airport experience. The upgrade of the 40-year-old terminal has been undertaken to optimise flight operations across terminals and enhance passenger convenience, supporting the airport’s growing traffic and expanding airline operations.

The future-ready Terminal 2 integrates advanced systems and automation to deliver a smarter, faster, and more efficient passenger journey:

The Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) facility — introduced for the first time at T2 — enables passengers to check in their bags independently, reducing queues and saving time.

Six new Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBBs) ensure quicker, safer aircraft handling with adjustable platforms for enhanced accessibility.

Smart design features, such as swing doors on the boarding bridge that open and close like a regular hinged door (rather than sliding doors), and side-covering cushions (padded surfaces along the sides of the boarding bridge), improve safety and aesthetics.

The refurbished terminal features a state-of-the-art Virtual Information Desk where travelers can access live flight information, navigate to boarding gates, explore airport outlets and services, chat with a virtual support assistant, and even generate Wi-Fi coupons — all in one interactive platform.

With T2 reopening, airline operations at IGI Airport will be optimally distributed across terminals: IndiGo will expand its operations across all three terminals.

Terminal 1 will have existing domestic operations, Terminal 2 will operate flights numbered 6E 2000 – 6E 2999, and Terminal 3 will operate domestic flights 6E 5000 – 6E 5999 and all international departures, the airport said in its statement.

Air India will shift around 60 domestic flights from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2.

Air India Express will operate all domestic flights from Terminal 1.

SpiceJet and Akasa Air will continue operations from Terminal 1. Together, Air India and IndiGo will operate around 120 daily domestic flights from the upgraded T2.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) said: “The refurbished Terminal 2 represents a significant milestone in Delhi Airport’s transformation journey. Designed as a future-ready, passenger-friendly terminal, T2 integrates modern technology, smart infrastructure, and improved accessibility to deliver a seamless travel experience. This reopening also allows for more balanced airline operations across terminals, further enhancing efficiency and convenience for millions of travellers. With these upgrades, we are confident that Delhi Airport will continue to set new benchmarks in operational excellence and passenger satisfaction.”

