Delhi airport issues advisory over ebola virus concerns

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New Delhi: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued a public advisory related to the Ebola virus amid growing global health concerns and increased monitoring of international travellers.

Airport authorities said precautionary measures have been strengthened to ensure passenger safety, especially for travellers arriving from countries where Ebola cases have been reported. Passengers have been advised to remain alert, maintain hygiene, and immediately report symptoms such as fever, weakness, or vomiting to health officials.

Officials said medical screening and surveillance systems at the airport are being closely monitored in coordination with health authorities. Additional checks and awareness measures have also reportedly been put in place for international arrivals.

The advisory comes as several countries worldwide continue monitoring the spread of infectious diseases and tightening airport health protocols to prevent possible outbreaks. Authorities have urged passengers not to panic and to follow official health instructions carefully.

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So far, no Ebola case has been reported at Delhi airport, officials said.

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