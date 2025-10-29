Delhi air remains “very poor” in prominent places

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in Delhi on Wednesday morning remained under the “very poor” and “poor” categories in most places, while the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) II norms are already in place. Additionally, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has prohibited the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered outside the national capital that are non-compliant with BS-VI emission standards.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in RK Puram area of southwest Delhi remains “very poor” at 308, as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday. The AQI at Anand Vihar also remains “very poor” at 307.

Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 302, followed by Bawana at 322, both in the “very poor” category. AQI in the Dwarka Sector 8 area remains at 298 under the “poor” category, 306 in ITO, and 294 in Nehru Nagar under the “poor” category.

Around Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 307, which also falls under the “very poor” category.

At India Gate, CPCB records the AQI in the area at 282, in the “poor” category, as people lament the ill effects of pollution on their health.

Truck-mounted water sprinkler was deployed at Lodhi Road as AQI touches 226 in the ‘poor’ category according to CPCB.

Advertisement

The CAQM has prohibited the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered outside the national capital that remain non-compliant with BS-VI emission standards from November 1.

The official notification issued by CAQM states earlier, “The Commission with a view to abate air pollution caused by high volume of transport/commercial goods vehicles entering into Delhi, in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 12(1) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2O21, issued Statutory Direction No. 88 dated 23.04.2025, directing for a strict ban on entry of all transport/ commercial goods vehicles viz. LGVs, MGVs and HGVs, other than BSVI, CNG, LNG and EVs, into the NCT of Delhi w.e.f. O1.11.2025 except such vehicles registered in Delhi.”

According to the notification, non-BS-VI compliant commercial goods vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi only until October 31, 2026.

The Delhi government completed two consecutive cloud seeding operations as part of its robust air quality management strategy.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that with this move, the national capital has taken an unprecedented, science-first step by adopting cloud seeding as a tool to control air pollution. “Our focus is to assess how much rainfall can be triggered under Delhi’s real-life humidity conditions. With every trial, science guides our actions–for the winter and all year round.”

(Source: ANI)