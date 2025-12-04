Delhi air quality sees mild improvement as AQI settles at 299, enters ‘Poor’ category

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality improved significantly on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 299 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

For comparison, the city recorded an AQI of 342 at 4 pm on December 3, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. According to CPCB, the air quality in some parts of the National Capital improved and was classified in the ‘poor category’. Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 286, while IGI Airport T3 reported 255. Sri Aurobindo Marg and North Campus registered AQI of 283 and 281, respectively.

But despite slight improvement, several parts of the city remained shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog. Areas like Ghazipur and Akshardham reported thick haze early this morning, with visibility remaining significantly reduced. According to CPCB, many areas in the National Capital fell into the ‘very poor’ category.

The area around Anand Vihar was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog, with an AQI of 316 in the ‘very poor’ category. According to CPCB data, Sonia Vihar recorded an AQI of 302, while Wazirpur recorded 323. The Air Quality Index in Patparganj was 309.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the use of anti-smog guns, mechanised road sweepers, and water sprinklers in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Greater Noida.

“In the meeting, all states in northern India participated. Following the meeting, it was ordered that mechanised road sweepers, anti-smog guns and water sprinklers should be operated in Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. It was also decided that the potholes will be identified and repaired within 72 hours,” he said.

Sirsa stressed that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stated that no government or private agency that violates the anti-pollution measures will be spared.

“Delhi CM has stated that no agency, be it the government or private, will be spared if found violating anti-pollution measures and rules. Construction and demolition sites should be properly fenced, and water sprinklers should be used to mitigate dust. MCD has been ordered that all its 8000 km of roads should be pothole-free and dust-free…” he said after the meeting.

Furthermore, he outlined the installation of tube wells and water pipelines by the PWD department. He informed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been allowed to purchase at least 100 new mechanised road sweepers.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to discuss environmental initiatives. They agreed to prioritise large-scale tree plantation with public involvement, focusing on parks and roadside areas in the Delhi NCR region.

(Source: ANI)