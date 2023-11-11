Delhi air quality improves after rain but still in ‘poor’ category

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi-NCR improved slightly on Saturday, moving from ‘severe’ to the ‘poor’ category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall AQI in the national capital in morning stood at 201, as per SAFAR.

In the national capital, AQI in Anand Vihar station was in the ‘poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 203, poor category and PM 10 at 157, moderate category while the CO was at 52, under ‘satisfactory’ category on Friday evening, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

At the Bawana station, PM 2.5 was recorded at 170, and PM 10 at 101, in the ‘moderate’ category, while the CO reached 45 and NO2 at 9, both in the ‘good’ category.

At the Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 reached 101 under ‘moderate’ category while PM 2.5 was at 63 under ‘satisfactory’ category on Saturday morning.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the ‘moderate’ category with PM 2.5 at 130 and PM 10 at 112 while the Carbon monoxide (CO) reached 40 and NO2 at 12, in the ‘good’ category.

However, the PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 309, putting it in the ‘very poor’ category while PM 10 reached 157, placing it also under ‘moderate’ category. The CO was recorded at 46, and NO2 at 8, both in the ‘good’ category on Saturday morning.

At Punjabi Bagh, the PM 2.5 reached 180 and PM 10 at 109, in the ‘moderate’ category while the NO2 was at 48, a ‘good’ level.