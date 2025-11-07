Delhi air quality dips to ‘very poor’ category, overall AQI stands at 312

Advertisement

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital dipped to the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning as Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 312 as of 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Thursday, Delhi’s overall AQI recorded at 8 am was 271, categorised as ‘poor’, according to data from the CPCB.

Several monitoring station across the city recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, as Anand VIhar reported an AQI of 332, Alipur 316, Ashok Vihar 332, Bawana 366, Burari Crossing 345, Chandni Chowk 354, Dwarka Sector-8 310, ITO 337, Jahangirpuri 342, Mundka 335, Narela 335, Okhla Phase 2 307, Patparganj 314, Punjabi Bagh 343, RK Puram 321, Rohini 336 and Sonia Vihar 326 — all categorized as ‘very poor’ as of 8 am according to the CPCB live air quality index.

Monitoring stations like Aya Nagar reported an AQI of 261, IGI Airport 259, JLN Stadium 296, Lodhi Road 224 and Najafgarh 265 – all categorized as ‘poor’.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed at several areas in the national capital to combat air pollution.

Advertisement

Winter has also begun to set in, as several areas in Delhi today woke up to a thick layer of haze. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of around 12 degrees Celsius on November 6.

Minimum temperature recorded in Safdarjung was 12.7 degrees Celsius, Palam 12.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 12 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: 100 flights delayed at Delhi Airport due to a technical issue with ATC system