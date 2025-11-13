Delhi air quality continues to deteriorate in ‘severe’ category, multiple stations record AQI above 400

Advertisement

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate with the Air Quality Index (AQI) level recorded above 400 in the ‘severe’ category in multiple stations at 8 am, despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Bawana recorded the highest AQI level of 460 at 8 am, while NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 216, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog with AQI in the area recorded at 396 in the ‘very poor’ category.

Chandani Chowk recorded an AQI of 455, Wazirpur 452, Rohini 447, Jahangirpuri 447, RK Puram 440, Mundka 438, Ashok Vihar 438, ITO 438, Vivek Vihar 434, Nehru Nagar 434, Burari Crossing 433, Narela 432, Anand Vihar 431, Punjabi Bagh 428, Sonia Vihar 425, Patparganj 421, Alipur 418, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range 417, Okhla Phase-2 417, North Campus 414, JLN Stadium 409, Pusa 402, Mandir Marg 402, Aya Nagar 400, Dwaraka Sector-8 400.

The average AQI in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded as 418 at 4 pm.

With air quality in the national capital deteriorating sharply, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already invoked Stage III curbs under GRAP across the entire National Capital Region, categorising Delhi’s air as the ‘severe’ category.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on the measures taken to curb stubble burning, which contributes to the air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR region.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran ordered, “We direct the state of Punjab and Haryana to file a report on what steps are being taken to curb stubble burning.”

An advocate in the case told the bench that while the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQAM) has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) GRAP-III, the situation demanded the implementation of GRAP-IV instead.

GRAP-III entails strict air pollution control measures for “severe” air quality, primarily involving a ban on most non-essential construction and demolition, restrictions on certain vehicles (BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers) and a shift to hybrid or online learning for younger students (up to Class 5). The plan also restricts industrial activity at non-clean fuel facilities and bans non-emergency diesel generator sets.

