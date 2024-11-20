Delhi air pollution: Delhi government and MCD offices to operate with 50% staff, see details here

New Delhi: In order to put a check on the Delhi air pollution government and MCD offices shall operate with 50% staff strength said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Delhi government’s General Administrative (GA) Department issued orders for all Delhi Government and MCD offices to operate with 50% of the staff strength and 50% work from home.

In view of the severe air pollution levels in Delhi on November 18, during the winter months, and as part of the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Delhi LG has directed the implementation of staggered office timings.

The following office timings shall be effective in all offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi until 28th February 2025.

According to reports, the offices under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD):

8:30 AM to 5:00 PM

Offices under Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD):

10:00 AM to 6:30 PM

Earlier on November 16, amid ‘severe’ pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced staggered office timing for government offices across the city to “reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution.”

“To reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution, government offices across Delhi will be following staggered timings: 1. Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30 am to 5 pm 2. Central government: 9 am to 5:30 pm 3. Delhi government: 10 am to 6:30 pm,” Atishi posted on X.

Read The Letter Here: