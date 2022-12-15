Delhi acid attack: Accused bought acid from Flipkart, wanted to take revenge

New-Delhi: The Delhi police on Thursday informed that the prime accused in the acid attack case had brought the chemical substance online and made payment through e-wallet.

The incident took place at Mohan Garden near Uttam Nagar and was captured on a CCTV camera.

The main accused Sachin Arora, and his friend allegedly attacked the student with acid minutes after she left home for school on Wednesday morning.

Later, the police arrested Arora and his friend and his two associates Harshit Aggarwal and Virender Singh.

During the investigation, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone-II informed that Sachin was found to be involved in the entire incident.

According to the police, Sachin and the girl were in a relationship earlier, later he victim stopped talking to him a few months back. They also had a break-up two-three months ago. To seek revenge, the accused planned this attack.

According to the police statement, it has been found that the accused procured the chemical substance from the e-commercial website Flipkart.

The three accused have been booked under sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.