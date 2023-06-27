Delhi: 4 including 10 months old infant hit by bus, 1 killed

New Delhi: In a tragic incident a 30 year old woman was killed while three others including two children were injured in a road mishap in Delhi today.

Four members of a family – Vikram (32), Deepa (30) and their two children aged 2 years and 10 months – were hit by a DTC bus near Signature Bridge, tweeted ANI.

The deceased has been identified as Deepa while the injured persons are 32 year old Vikram and two children aged 2 years and 10 months.

As per reports, the family was returning home in Ghaziabad on a scooty, after having darshan of Khatu Shyam when a speeding DTC bus hit their vehicle near the Signature Bridge.

As a result of the accident, Deepa was killed on the spot while the three others sustained injury.

Following the accident the accused driver of the bus, identified as Kunwar Pal Singh (45) has been arrested and the bus was impounded.

Further investigation of the case is underway.