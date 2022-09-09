Delhi: 2 injured, 5 feared trapped under debris after building collapse in Azad market area

New Delhi: Five persons were trapped after a building collapsed in North Delhi’s Azad Market area on Friday.

The official said that two labourers were rescued from the debris and were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

The official said that more people were trapped and the rescue operation was on.

According to the fire department, they got a call about the incident at around 8.30 a.m. Four fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Meanwhile, local police also reached the spot to assist the fire officials in the rescue operation. The police also set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site.

Further details are awaited.