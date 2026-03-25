Delhi: 2 dead, 23 injured after private tourist bus overturns in Karol Bagh

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New Delhi: At least two people died, and 23 were left injured after a tourist sleeper bus overturned near Jhandewalan Temple in the Karol Bagh area, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident involved a tourist sleeper bus travelling from Jaipur to Fatehpuri in Sadar Bazar of Delhi, with around 30 passengers on board.

The authorities identified one of the deceased as Shehbaj Alam (30), a resident of Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh, while the identity of the second deceased, believed to be between 25 and 26 years old, is still under investigation.

The bus driver, Pankaj Kumar (26) from Alwar, Rajasthan, was detained and is currently receiving treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

At approximately 1:05 AM, a PCR call was received at PS Karol Bagh about an overturned bus with several passengers reported injured. The bus, which had a capacity of about 70 passengers, had lost control and overturned, trapping the passengers inside.

SHO Karol Bagh, along with the night patrolling team and Link Picket staff, quickly reached the site of the accident. Upon arrival, they found the bus on its side with passengers trapped inside.

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In a swift move, Constable Rohit flagged down a passing JCB, and with the assistance of public volunteers, the bus was carefully lifted using heavy cement blocks to secure it in place. A rescue operation was launched immediately.

The quick action of the team ensured that 23 injured passengers were rescued and promptly shifted to nearby hospitals. 12 were taken to RML Hospital, where two male passengers succumbed to their injuries. 10 others were sent to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and one was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College for treatment.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Trilok is investigating the cause of the accident. The police said that legal action will follow after the inquiry is complete.

Further information is still awaited.

(ANI)