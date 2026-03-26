Delhi: 16 year old teen stabbed to death in Dayalpur; three minors apprehended

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New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Dayalpur area of North East Delhi, allegedly by three minors, Police said on Thursday.

As per the police, “Upon reaching the spot at Gali No. 13, Nehru Vihar, an injured boy aged about 16 years was found lying unconscious. He was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctors. The body of the deceased was subsequently sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.”

Three Children in Conflict with Law CCLs (Children in Conflict with Law), aged between 13 and 17 years, were apprehended. The weapon of offence, a knife, was also recovered at their instance. During the examination, the apprehended CCLs disclosed that the deceased had been bullying one of them.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR was registered at PS Dayalpur, and an investigation was taken up.

During the course of the investigation, the forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected evidence.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Paramveer Dahiya, Station House Officer Dayalpur, worked on the available clues and established the identity of the deceased.

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Further investigation into the case is in progress.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Tuesday, the Special Staff of the Delhi Police’s Central District apprehended a wanted criminal sought in connection with murder and robbery cases, following an encounter in the IP Estate area.

Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged, resulting in the criminal, identified as Ajay Kaliya, sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg.

The accused fugitive was involved in numerous criminal incidents. Multiple rounds were fired from both sides during the exchange. An Inspector from the Special Staff had a narrow escape, as a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket.

The Delhi Police had received intelligence indicating that a fugitive criminal would be visiting the area; acting on this tip-off, the Special Staff set up a trap to apprehend him. Upon spotting the criminal approaching, the police attempted to intercept him; however, the accused–Ajay Kaliya–opened fire on the police party. In retaliatory fire, the police shot the accused in the leg to subdue him. The criminal was subsequently captured while in an injured state.

(Source: ANI)